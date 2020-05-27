Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.40, approximately 2,426,754 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,684,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

CHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $527.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 100.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 108.3% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.