Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.08

Shares of Chilean Metals Inc (CVE:CMX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 294150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $425,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and iron deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in five properties covering approximately 50,000 acres located in the prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt of northern Chile.

