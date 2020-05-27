Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.0099 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $45.20 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,138,633 tokens. Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz's official message board is medium.com/chiliz

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

