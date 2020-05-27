China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) declared an annual dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect China Unicom (Hong Kong) to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

NYSE CHU traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Unicom (Hong Kong) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

