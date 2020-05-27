Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.27.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 115,599 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

XEC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,582. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

