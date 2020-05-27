Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 208.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,120 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.4% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,231,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

