Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 207,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 323,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 17,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,016,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,896,202. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

