Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Up 6.2%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.97, 13,363,341 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 12,701,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at $509,814.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,519 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 271,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,410 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

