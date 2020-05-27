Clipper Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.78 Million (CCC)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Clipper Coin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $18,067.00 worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clipper Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.73 or 0.03774516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004253 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031139 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010935 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

Clipper Coin (CCC) is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com . Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

