Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.7% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,997,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,429,123. The company has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

