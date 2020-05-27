Cominar REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CUF)

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$1.45. The company had revenue of C$173.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cominar REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

