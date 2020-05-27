Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

CNAF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. 345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.36. Commercial National Financial has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Commercial National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

