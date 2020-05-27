CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.22, 583,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 694,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

