Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 336.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 200,990 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31,028.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after buying an additional 1,998,537 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 60,183 shares during the period. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 3,082,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,740. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

