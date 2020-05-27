Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 383,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,679,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 264,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $78.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,512,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,381,515. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

