Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.7% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.81 on Tuesday, reaching $121.84. 12,456,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,707,074. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $126.87. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

