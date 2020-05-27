Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.75 on Tuesday, reaching $94.03. 6,673,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,513,334. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

