Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.0752 on Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $618,726.36 and approximately $99,427.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 47.9% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000821 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00801758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00028303 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029990 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00156248 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00200157 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 16,327,474 coins and its circulating supply is 8,223,726 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, STEX, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.