Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) to report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Concert Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 97,236.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CNCE. Stifel Nicolaus cut Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $16,429,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 332,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 246,806 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 623.6% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,013,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 873,039 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 122,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,312. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The stock has a market cap of $299.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.