Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) will post $10,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Concert Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $50,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10,000.00 to $100,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.38 million, with estimates ranging from $18.75 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 97,236.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNCE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 122,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

