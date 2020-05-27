Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.25, approximately 109,317 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 150,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

BBCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

The company has a market cap of $176.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 18,415 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $37,198.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $53,248 in the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,595,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 475,566 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 517,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 295,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at $2,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 47.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 114,793 shares during the period. 26.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

