CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.99 Million

Analysts expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to report sales of $123.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.70 million. CONMED posted sales of $238.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $780.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $711.20 million to $808.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $980.61 million, with estimates ranging from $909.30 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CONMED from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.43.

In other CONMED news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

CONMED stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.28. 769,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

