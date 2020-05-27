Contrasting 360 Finance (QFIN) and Its Competitors

360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare 360 Finance to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 360 Finance and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 360 Finance Competitors 389 1179 1213 69 2.34

360 Finance currently has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 25.51%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 37.11%. Given 360 Finance’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 360 Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.4% of 360 Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

360 Finance has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 Finance’s competitors have a beta of -0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 360 Finance and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance $1.32 billion $359.33 million 4.13 360 Finance Competitors $5.87 billion $888.40 million 8.70

360 Finance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 360 Finance. 360 Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 360 Finance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance 27.20% 40.02% 15.52% 360 Finance Competitors 0.94% -16.92% 4.14%

Summary

360 Finance competitors beat 360 Finance on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

