Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Lowered by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Corteva comprises about 0.7% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 63.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. 160,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

