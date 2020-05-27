CoTrader 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $32,141.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. CoTrader has a market cap of $593,722.69 and approximately $32,141.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.08 or 0.03829221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004354 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031804 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

