Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52, approximately 277,939 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 304,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

CVIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Covia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Covia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Covia in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $313.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVIA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Covia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Covia by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Covia by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Covia by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covia by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 348,957 shares in the last quarter.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

