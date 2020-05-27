Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.95 and last traded at $108.28, 722,150 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 652,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

