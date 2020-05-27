Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Crane has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Crane has a payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crane to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

NYSE CR opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99. Crane has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

