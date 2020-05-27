Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.77, 5,683,901 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 4,023,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.0716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,024,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.