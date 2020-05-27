Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.77, 5,683,901 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 4,023,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.
The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.0716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,024,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)
Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
