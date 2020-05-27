Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Up 6.6%

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $55.17, 1,895,723 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,663,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CREE. Roth Capital raised their price target on Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cree from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Cree by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $469,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,626 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Cree by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,990,380 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $318,799,000 after acquiring an additional 123,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cree by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,238,000 after buying an additional 1,517,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,518,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Cree by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,125,515 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $98,093,000 after buying an additional 279,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

