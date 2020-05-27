Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.05, 1,396,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,541,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEQP. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $937.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $727.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.41 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.16%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 975,034 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 29.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 733,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,201,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,019,000 after acquiring an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,810,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,802,000 after purchasing an additional 597,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

