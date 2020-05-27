Critical Review: Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) & Keane Group (OTCMKTS:FRAC)

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) and Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Keane Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.00 -$858.11 million ($9.00) N/A Keane Group $2.14 billion 0.15 $59.33 million $0.92 3.24

Keane Group has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Energy Services. Superior Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keane Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Superior Energy Services and Keane Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Keane Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Keane Group has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 280.31%.

Volatility & Risk

Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keane Group has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Keane Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Keane Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Keane Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25% Keane Group 0.53% 7.21% 3.25%

Summary

Keane Group beats Superior Energy Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; offshore well decommissioning services comprising plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc. engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions. The Other Services include coiled tubing, cementing and ancillary services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

