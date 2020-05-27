CROAT (CROAT) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, CROAT has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $86,739.01 and approximately $77.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 78,834,719 coins and its circulating supply is 78,834,739 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.