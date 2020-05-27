CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.77. 1,092,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.41.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

