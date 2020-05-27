Cryptaur 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22,890.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $22,890.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.63 or 0.03797061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004250 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031144 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010940 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,410,321,427 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.