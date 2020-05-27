CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $109,114.88 and approximately $214.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, BiteBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon . CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, BiteBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

