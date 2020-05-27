Cryptonex (CNX) Reaches Market Cap of $94.92 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00018600 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. Cryptonex has a market cap of $94.92 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.71 or 0.02037522 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00074515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00179649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00042227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

