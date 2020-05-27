Cryptopay (CPAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,399.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $2,399.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.22 or 0.03845867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056194 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031815 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,366,654 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

