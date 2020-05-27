CryptoPing Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,306.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $163,641.35 and $2,306.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

