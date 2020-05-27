Curtis C. Griffith Purchases 3,000 Shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.62 million and a PE ratio of 7.54. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Equities analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Strs Ohio raised its position in South Plains Financial by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of South Plains Financial in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Plains Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.