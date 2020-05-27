CyberMiles Achieves Market Cap of $7.95 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and $3.12 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00476684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028086 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004602 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.