Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.98. 1,837,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,095. The company has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.62. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,564,444 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.