DATA Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, DATA has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, Bibox and Huobi. DATA has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $107,145.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.03 or 0.02049341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00183420 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00055962 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About DATA

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Huobi, IDEX and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.