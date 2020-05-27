Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Director Sells $47,261.10 in Stock

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $47,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DVA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.71. 1,387,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23. Davita Inc has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $90.15. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Davita alerts:

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Davita by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Davita by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Davita by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Davita by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Davita by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 597,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 194,180 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. ValuEngine cut Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.