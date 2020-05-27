DeepOnion (ONION) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,056.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $764,926.51 and $7,056.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003667 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000458 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

