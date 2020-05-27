DEEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $434,402.32 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. DEEX has a market capitalization of $434,402.32 and $456.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003870 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000130 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000642 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

