Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Gap Up to $25.65

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.82, but opened at $25.65. Delta Air Lines shares last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 70,885,355 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson purchased 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,006,017 shares of company stock worth $46,001,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,331,000 after buying an additional 188,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,193,000 after acquiring an additional 130,950 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,543,000 after acquiring an additional 655,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

