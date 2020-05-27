Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Trading Up 5.5%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $24.42, approximately 423,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 449,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLX shares. Sidoti dropped their target price on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $967.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas acquired 7,700 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,603. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Deluxe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

