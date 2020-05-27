Desire (DSR) Price Down 9% Over Last Week

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Desire has a total market capitalization of $7,260.73 and $8,166.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,844.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.16 or 0.02285824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.14 or 0.02568291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00479615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00698951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00075841 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00023594 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00507245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

