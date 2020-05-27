Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Shares Down 27.8%

Devonian Health Group Inc (CVE:GSD)’s stock price traded down 27.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.13, 250,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,546% from the average session volume of 15,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.71, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Devonian Health Group Company Profile (CVE:GSD)

Devonian Health Group Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. It also develops value-added products for dermo-cosmetics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

